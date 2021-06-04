HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Friday (all times GMT). 1011 RYBAKINA MOVES INTO FOURTH ROUND

Kazakh Elena Rybakina sealed a 6-1 6-4 victory over Russia's Elena Vesnina on Court Suzanne-Lenglen in a match that lasted one hour and three minutes. READ MORE:

Advertisement

Barty and Osaka exits open door for dark horses at French Open Ruthless Nadal demolishes Gasquet to reach French Open third round

I felt I could do anything, says Swiatek, after cruising into third round Federer happy to find higher gear against Cilic

Djokovic strolls into third round with clinical victory French Open order of play on Friday

0909 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in cloudy conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4°F).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)