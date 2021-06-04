HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six
READ MORE: Barty and Osaka exits open door for dark horses at French Open Ruthless Nadal demolishes Gasquet to reach French Open third round I felt I could do anything, says Swiatek, after cruising into third round Federer happy to find higher gear against Cilic Djokovic strolls into third round with clinical victory French Open order of play on Friday 0909 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in cloudy conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4°F).
- Country:
- France
Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Friday (all times GMT). 1011 RYBAKINA MOVES INTO FOURTH ROUND
Kazakh Elena Rybakina sealed a 6-1 6-4 victory over Russia's Elena Vesnina on Court Suzanne-Lenglen in a match that lasted one hour and three minutes. READ MORE:
Barty and Osaka exits open door for dark horses at French Open Ruthless Nadal demolishes Gasquet to reach French Open third round
I felt I could do anything, says Swiatek, after cruising into third round Federer happy to find higher gear against Cilic
Djokovic strolls into third round with clinical victory French Open order of play on Friday
0909 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in cloudy conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4°F).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Swiatek
- Cilic
- Roland Garros
- French Open
- Osaka
- French
ALSO READ
Tennis-Williams unlikely to equal slam record at Roland Garros, says coach
Tennis-Thiem heads to Roland Garros short on confidence, matches
Tennis-Everyone must work on creating safe mental environment for players, says Swiatek's psychologist
Tennis-Red-hot Barty seeks second Slam on return to Roland Garros
Tennis-Roland Garros defence next up for rapidly-rising Swiatek