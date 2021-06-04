Soccer-14,000 fans allowed for Euro matches in Munich's Allianz Arena

Left Menu

It is an outstanding test." Germany had not provided guarantees for a minimum number of fans, as requested by European soccer's governing body UEFA, when the city was confirmed as a Euro host. The Allianz Arena is due to host Germany's three Group F matches against world champions France on June 15, holders Portugal four days later and Hungary on June 23.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 04-06-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 16:34 IST
Some 14,000 fans will be allowed to attend Euro 2020 matches in Munich's Allianz Arena this month if infection rates in Bavaria remain as low as at the moment, Bavarian State Premier Markus Soeder said on Friday. "We believe it is possible to have up to 20%, about 14,000 (in the stadium)," Soeder told a news conference. "The Euro is a special situation."

"We looked at it carefully. This could be a pilot and test for other professional sports. It is an outstanding test." Germany had not provided guarantees for a minimum number of fans, as requested by European soccer's governing body UEFA, when the city was confirmed as a Euro host.

The Allianz Arena is due to host Germany's three Group F matches against world champions France on June 15, holders Portugal four days later and Hungary on June 23. The stadium will also host one quarter-final match.

Euro 2020 was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will run from June 11-July 11, played out in 11 host cities across the continent. COVID-19 cases have been dropping in Germany in recent weeks. On Friday officials announced 3,165 confirmed cases nationwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

