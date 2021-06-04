Left Menu

Tuchel signs two-year contract extension with Chelsea after Champions League win

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has signed a two-year contract extension, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday.

ANI | London | Updated: 04-06-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 17:52 IST
Tuchel signs two-year contract extension with Chelsea after Champions League win
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (Photo/ Chelsea FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has signed a two-year contract extension, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday. Chelsea under Tuchel reached the FA Cup final where a single Leicester City goal defeated the side, but the Club defeated Manchester City on the back of an impressive all-round team display in the Champions League final last week.

"I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family," Tuchel told Chelsea's official website. "There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation," he added.

In Tuchel's 30 games in charge, there have been 19 victories and only five defeats, with just 16 goals conceded. Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "When Thomas joined us in January there was still so much to play for domestically and in Europe. He slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family.

"Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial, and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League which crowned a remarkable season at Chelsea," he added. In addition to securing Champions League football for next season, Tuchel has also become the first manager to reach back-to-back Champions League finals with two different clubs.

Unlike the previous season with Paris Saint-Germain, Tuchel led the Blues to a historic victory to lift the second Champions League trophy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021