HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six
Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Friday (all times GMT). 1215 RAIN HALTS PLAY ON OUTER COURTS
Play was suspended on the outer courts at Roland Garros due to rain. Sixth seed Alexander Zverev's third round match against Serbia's Laslo Djere will continue under the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier. READ MORE:
Third seed Sabalenka crashes out with loss to Pavlyuchenkova Russian player Sizikova arrested at French Open over match fixing allegations -sources
Azarenka in French Open fourth round for first time in eight years Barty and Osaka exits open door for dark horses at French Open
Ruthless Nadal demolishes Gasquet to reach French Open third round I felt I could do anything, says Swiatek, after cruising into third round
Federer happy to find higher gear against Cilic Djokovic strolls into third round with clinical victory
French Open order of play on Friday 1145 AZARENKA ADVANCES
Two-times Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka produced a clinical display to dispatch American Madison Keys 6-2 6-2 and book a place in the last-16 at Roland Garros for the first time since 2013. 1050 SABALENKA OUSTED BY PAVLYUCHENKOVA
Third seed Aryna Sabalenka was knocked out in the third round by Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who took revenge for her semi-final loss in Madrid last month with a 6-4 2-6 6-0 victory on Court Simonne Mathieu. Sabalenka's exit early in the Grand Slam means fourth seed Sofia Kenin is now the highest seed in the women's draw after Ash Barty (injury) and Naomi Osaka (withdrawal) also bowed out.
1011 RYBAKINA MOVES INTO FOURTH ROUND Kazakh Elena Rybakina sealed a 6-1 6-4 victory over Russia's Elena Vesnina on Court Suzanne-Lenglen in a match that lasted one hour and three minutes.
0909 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in cloudy conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4°F).
