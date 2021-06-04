Left Menu

Doping-Olympic hurdles champion McNeal handed five-year ban for anti-doping rule violation

Updated: 04-06-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:34 IST
Doping-Olympic hurdles champion McNeal handed five-year ban for anti-doping rule violation

Olympic 100 metre hurdles champion Brianna McNeal has been banned for five years for an anti-doping rule violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.

The AIU said the American was sanctioned for "tampering within the results management process", which was her second violation of World Athletics' anti-doping rules.

McNeal has appealed against the decision to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) and the case will be heard before the Tokyo Olympics.

