HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Friday (all times GMT). 1315 NISHIKORI THROUGH AS PLAY RESUMES ON OUTER COURTS

Play resumed at Roland Garros on outer courts following a short rain delay. Japan's Kei Nishikori has progressed to the last-16 after his opponent Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland retired hurt, trailing 7-5. READ MORE:

1215 RAIN HALTS PLAY ON OUTER COURTS Play was suspended on the outer courts at Roland Garros due to rain. Sixth seed Alexander Zverev's third round match against Serbia's Laslo Djere will continue under the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

1145 AZARENKA ADVANCES Two-times Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka produced a clinical display to dispatch American Madison Keys 6-2 6-2 and book a place in the last-16 at Roland Garros for the first time since 2013.

1050 SABALENKA OUSTED BY PAVLYUCHENKOVA Third seed Aryna Sabalenka was knocked out in the third round by Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who took revenge for her semi-final loss in Madrid last month with a 6-4 2-6 6-0 victory on Court Simonne Mathieu.

Sabalenka's exit early in the Grand Slam means fourth seed Sofia Kenin is now the highest seed in the women's draw after Ash Barty (injury) and Naomi Osaka (withdrawal) also bowed out. 1011 RYBAKINA MOVES INTO FOURTH ROUND

Kazakh Elena Rybakina sealed a 6-1 6-4 victory over Russia's Elena Vesnina on Court Suzanne-Lenglen in a match that lasted one hour and three minutes. 0909 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in cloudy conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4°F).

