Left Menu

Former India hockey player Usman Khan dead

Khan, a retired assistant commissioner of Customs, Chennai, was a stylish left winger. In Kolkata, Khan played for the Calcutta Customs and also represented Bengal in the national hockey championships for several years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:52 IST
Former India hockey player Usman Khan dead
  • Country:
  • India

Former India hockey player Usman Khan has died after a prolonged battle with cancer, the sport's governing body in the country said on Friday while condoling his death.

Khan was 76 and survived by three sons and a daughter.

Expressing his condolences to Khan's family, HI President Gyanendro Ningombam said, ''We are deeply saddened to learn about the demise of former India player Usman Khan. He is remembered for his excellent abilities as a left-winger and was a very stylish player in those times. ''On behalf of Hockey India, I extend our deepest condolences to his family in this moment of grief,'' he said in a press release.

He breathed his last in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh after a long battle with cancer. Khan, a retired assistant commissioner of Customs, Chennai, was a stylish left winger. He played hockey at the Madrasi Azam Ground before shifting to Kolkata, where joined the Customs. In Kolkata, Khan played for the Calcutta Customs and also represented Bengal in the national hockey championships for several years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021