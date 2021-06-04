Left Menu

Tennis-ATP cancels Swiss Indoors Basel tournament for second straight year

The ATP 500 tournament was scheduled to be held from Oct. 25-31 after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. "It's disappointing that due to the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic, and despite the efforts and commitment of the tournament team to find solutions, the Swiss Indoors Basel will not be going ahead in 2021," ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 19:17 IST
Tennis-ATP cancels Swiss Indoors Basel tournament for second straight year

The Swiss Indoors Basel, a tournament Roger Federer has won 10 times, has been cancelled for a second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday. The ATP 500 tournament was scheduled to be held from Oct. 25-31 after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"It's disappointing that due to the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic, and despite the efforts and commitment of the tournament team to find solutions, the Swiss Indoors Basel will not be going ahead in 2021," ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement. "We look forward to the tournament returning as one of our most celebrated indoor events in 2022."

The tournament is one of the happiest hunting grounds for Swiss Federer with the 20-times Grand Slam champion winning his first title at Basel in 2006 and also picked up the trophy when it was held the last time in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021