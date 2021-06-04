Manchester United to create fan advisory board, fan share ownership scheme
Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 20:50 IST
Manchester United said on Friday said it would create a fan advisory board and fan share ownership scheme as the soccer club steps up engagement with its fans.
The club said its Executive Co-Chairman Joel Glazer met with the club's fan forum on Friday to begin discussions.
