Manchester United to create fan advisory board, fan share ownership scheme

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 20:59 IST
Manchester United said on Friday it would create a fan advisory board and fan share ownership scheme as the soccer club steps up engagement with its fans.

The club said its Executive Co-Chairman Joel Glazer met with the club's fan forum on Friday to begin discussions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

