The following are the top stories at 2100 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-WREST-DOPE-LD MALIK Olympic-bound wrestler Sumit Malik fails dope test, provisionally suspended (Eds: Adds more input and quotes) New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Olympic-bound Indian wrestler Sumit Malik has been provisionally suspended after failing a dope test during the recent Qualifiers in Bulgaria, a major embarrassment for the country with just weeks left for the Games in Tokyo.

SPO-BAD-SAINA-VIMAL Tough journey awaits Saina, can target specific tournaments to prolong career: Vimal Kumar By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Former India badminton coach Vimal Kumar reckons a ''tough'' journey awaits Saina Nehwal, who will need to target specific tournaments to prolong her career after the COVID-19 pandemic shattered her Tokyo Olympics dreams.

Advertisement

SPO-CRI-IND-QUARANTINE Indian players not allowed to meet each other for three days in Southampton Southampton, Jun 4 (PTI) India spinner Axar Patel has revealed that the team will serve a three-day hard quarantine before it is allowed to train at the Aegeas Bowl here ahead of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

SPO-ATH-LD MILKHA COVID positive Milkha Singh stable in ICU; wife's condition deteriorates (Eds: Recasts with with latest inputs ) Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh is ''better and more stable'' as he battles COVID-19 in the ICU of the PGIMER hospital here even as his wife and former volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur's condition deteriorated because of the same ailment. SPO-CRI-WTC-LEE India, NZ pretty even but Black Caps might have edge in WTC final because of conditions: Lee Dubai, Jun 4 (PTI) Former Australian pacer Brett Lee believes New Zealand might have an advantage over India in the eagerly-awaited World Test Championship final in Southampton as the Black Caps are more accustomed to conditions favourable for swing bowling. SPO-CRI-RASHID I'm better off as player than leader: Rashid Khan on declining Afghanistan T20 captaincy Abu Dhabi, Jun 4 (PTI) Star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has declined captaining the T20 side fearing it might affect his performance as a player which he feels is more crucial to the team.

SPO-CRI-ENG-SOCIAL MEDIA Ollie Robinson fiasco: England could start reviewing social media history of future players London, Jun 4 (PTI) Batting coach Graham Thorpe said England could start reviewing the social media history of players before their selection in the national team after pacer Ollie Robinson's old sexist and racist posts surfaced this week.

SPO-FOOT-IND 10-man India lose 0-1 to Qatar, goalie Gurpreet saves team from big defeat Doha, Jun 4 (PTI) A 10-man India lost 0-1 to Asian champions Qatar with goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's outstanding performance coming in the way of a heavier loss for the tourists in their World Cup qualifying round match here.

SPO-CRI-HOCK-WOM-TOPPO Indian women's hockey team already on Tokyo time Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) The members of the Indian women's hockey team have been training for the upcoming Olympics in such a manner that their biological clock is already set to the Tokyo time, says senior mid-fielder Namita Toppo.

SPO-CHESS-LEAGUE-MAHINDRA FIDE strikes deal with Tech Mahindra for Global Chess League Chennai, Jun 4 (PTI) The FIDE on Friday announced a new partnership with Tech Mahindra Ltd for the Global Chess League (GCL), which will also have former world champion Viswanathan Anand as its official mentor and partner to shape the league.

SPO-CRI-PAK-SQUAD Pakistan name Moin Khan's son Azam in T20 squad for England and West Indies tour Karachi, Jun 4 (PTI) Pakistan on Thursday named uncapped Azam Khan, son of former captain Moin Khan, in the T20 squad for the tours of England and West Indies.

SPO-CRI-JAYASURIYA Jayasuriya to coach Melbourne club in his return from ICC ban Melbourne, Jun 4 (PTI) Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya is set to make his cricketing comeback after serving a two-year ICC ban with a coaching stint at Melbourne club Mulgrave.

SPO-OLY-BINDRA Bindra congratulates Tokyo-bound athletes for ''exceptional'' feat amid the pandemic New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) India's only individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra on Friday lauded the Tokyo-bound athletes for showing great determination and achieving the ''exceptional'' feat of qualifying for the Summer Games in the face of the COVID-19 adversity.

SPO-FOOT-IND-GURPREET Everyone is gutted, we deserved something out of the game: Gurpreet Doha, Jun 4 (PTI) India must learn to capitalise on their chances when up against big teams, said a gutted Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, whose goalkeeping heroics could not prevent a 0-1 defeat to Qatar in their FIFA World Cup Qualifier here.

SPO-OLY-BATRA-KEJRIWAL Please allow us to open IOA office for Olympic-related work: Batra writes to Kejriwal New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra has requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to allow them to operate from their office premises for completing administrative work linked to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-HOCK-USMAN-DEATH Former India hockey player Usman Khan dead New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Former India hockey player Usman Khan has died after a prolonged battle with cancer, the sport's governing body in the country said on Friday while condoling his death.

SPO-CRI-KHAWAJA-DIVERSITY Usman Khawaja working with CA to ensure more South Asian representation in Australian cricket Melbourne, Jun 4 (PTI) Batsman Usman Khawaja is working with Cricket Australia to ensure more South Asian representation in his adopted country's cricketing ecosystem, about a decade after becoming the first Muslim to wear the baggy green following a brush with racism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)