Diksha Dagar makes cut Czech Ladies Challenge

PTI | Bystrice | Updated: 04-06-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 21:16 IST
Diksha Dagar made the cut currently with a halfway tally of 3-over and a tied 24th place at the halfway stage at the Amundi Czech Ladies' Challenge which is a part of the Ladies European Tour Access Series (LETAS).

She had rounds of 74 and 73 at the challenging Golf and Spa Resort Konopiste with a card of 3-over 147.

Diksha had one birdie against three bogeys in the first round and improved that to one birdie against two bogeys in the second.

Diksha skipped the Jabra Ladies Open in France to play in Czech Republic, where she will also play the Tipsort Czech Ladies at Golf Club, Beroun later in the month.

Local Czech amateur, Sara Kouskova shot two great rounds of 64-67 to take a massive eight-shot lead over the field. Kouskova was 13-under, while second placed Russian Nina Pegova was. 5-under with one hole to play. Five players were tied-third at 4-under.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

