Left Menu

Motor racing-Singapore F1 GP cancelled for second year in a row

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 21:27 IST
Motor racing-Singapore F1 GP cancelled for second year in a row

The Singapore Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, race organisers said in statement on Friday.

"To cancel the event for a second year is an incredibly difficult decision, but a necessary one in light of the prevailing restrictions for live events in Singapore," said Colin Syn, deputy chairman of Singapore GP Pte Ltd.

Also Read: Singapore tells Facebook, Twitter to carry correction notice on virus strain

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021