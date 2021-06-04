Soccer-Man City dominate PFA team of the year

Premier League champions Manchester City dominated the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Team of the Year which was announced on Friday, with six players making the cut.

Team of the year: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan (all Manchester City), Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes (both Manchester United), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Son Heung-min, Harry Kane (both Tottenham Hotspur).

