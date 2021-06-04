Left Menu

Due to COVID-19, two Patiala venues to host 60th Sr Natl Athletics from Jun 25-29

The Athletics Federation of India AFI on Friday said two venues in Patiala will host the 60th Senior National Athletics Championships from June 25-29, which will also serve as the last qualifying event for the Tokyo Olympics.During a meeting held for finalising the venue of the competition amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was also decided to organise the competition at two different places.AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla said, We are planning this competition very carefully due to the pandemic situation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 21:55 IST
Due to COVID-19, two Patiala venues to host 60th Sr Natl Athletics from Jun 25-29
  • Country:
  • India

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Friday said two venues in Patiala will host the 60th Senior National Athletics Championships from June 25-29, which will also serve as the last qualifying event for the Tokyo Olympics.

During a meeting held for finalising the venue of the competition amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was also decided to organise the competition at two different places.

AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla said, ''We are planning this competition very carefully due to the pandemic situation. To avoid large gatherings at one place, we have decided to host the competition at two different locations in Patiala.

''Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports will be the venue for 24 events while other 19 events will be held at Punjabi University grounds. All the mandatory Standard Operating Procedures will be strictly followed and we are not going to provide accommodation to the teams.'' The federation is also inviting athletes from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia and Kazakhstan for the competition. Athletes who meet AFI qualification standards for this competition will only be allowed to participate. The entries are to be be submitted online on AFI website by the affiliated states/union territories from June 10-18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021