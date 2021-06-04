Washout on 3rd day of England-New Zealand 1st Test
The third day of the first Test between England and New Zealand was a washout at Lord's on Friday, increasing the likelihood of a draw.
England opener Rory Burns is unbeaten on 59 and captain Joe Root on 42 not out after the hosts reached stumps Thursday on 111-2 in the first innings.
The pair came together at the home of cricket with England in trouble on 18-2 in reply to New Zealand's 378 that was anchored by Devon Conway's 200 on his Test debut.
Burns and Root were denied the chance to take the field on Friday morning by the weather, with steady rainfall continuing well into the afternoon and leading to any prospect of play being abandoned at 4:30 pm local time.
A total of 98 overs can be bowled on Saturday — when the forecast is better — with the eight extra overs to be added at the end of the day.
It's a two-Test series.
