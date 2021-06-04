Sports News Roundup: Red Sox end Astros’ winning streak; Soccer-Man City dominate PFA team of the year and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Russia's Sizikova arrested at French Open over match-fixing allegations

Russian player Yana Sizikova has been arrested at the French Open and placed in custody over match-fixing allegations related to last year's tournament, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, told Reuters on Friday. "Yana Sizikova is shaken and denies accusations of crimes she has never committed," her lawyer, Frederic Belot, was quoted as saying by the Russian news agency TASS.

MLB roundup: Red Sox end Astros' winning streak

Christian Arroyo smacked a three-run homer and Martin Perez tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings as the Boston Red Sox notched a 5-1 victory over the host Houston Astros on Thursday to salvage the finale of a four-game series. Xander Bogaerts broke out of an 0-for-24 slump with a two-run double in the seventh inning as the Red Sox halted the Astros' four-game winning streak. Bogaerts added an infield single in the ninth.

Japan 'cornered' into holding Games, says local Olympian

One of Japan's sporting heroes and a member of the local Olympic committee said on Friday her nation had been "cornered" into pressing ahead with the 2020 Games despite public opposition during the coronavirus pandemic. The comments by Japanese Olympics Committee board member Kaori Yamaguchi, a judo medallist, added to rancour around Japan where the Games were postponed last year but are now due to start on July 23 despite a fourth wave of infections.

Soccer-Man City dominate PFA team of the year

Premier League champions Manchester City dominated the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Team of the Year which was announced on Friday, with six players making the cut. Team of the year: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan (all Manchester City), Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes (both Manchester United), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Son Heung-min, Harry Kane (both Tottenham Hotspur).

Tennis-Serena powers past Collins to reach last 16 in Paris

Serena Williams powered confidently into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-4 6-4 defeat of fellow American Danielle Collins on Friday as the draw opened up enticingly. The 39-year-old seventh seed produced a calm and composed display against a dangerous opponent and is now the highest-ranked player left in the bottom half.

Highlights: French Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Friday (all times GMT). 1545 MEDVEDEV MARCHES INTO LAST-16

Tennis-Second seed Medvedev cuts Opelka down to size to reach fourth round

Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev put in a commanding performance against towering 32nd seed Reilly Opelka, beating the American 6-4 6-2 6-4 to storm into the fourth round of the French Open on Friday. Medvedev, who had not won a match at the claycourt Grand Slam in four previous appearances before this year, broke the 2.11 metre tall American's booming serve two times in the opening set as Opelka committed an array of unforced errors.

NBA-James bemoans Lakers' injury crisis after first round playoff exit

The Los Angeles Lakers failed in their NBA title defence due to a series of injuries that derailed their campaign, LeBron James said after the Phoenix Suns knocked them out of the Western Conference playoffs in the first round. The Lakers went into the playoffs as the seventh seed but were expected to make a deep run with James and fellow All-Star Anthony Davis back from ankle and groin injuries respectively, but Davis lasted less than six minutes on Thursday.

Are YouTubers ruining boxing? Sport's biggest names not so sure

With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather.

Doping-Olympic champion McNeal banned for five years, CAS to hear appeal before Tokyo Games

American Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna McNeal has been banned for five years for an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV), the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday, with her participation in the Tokyo Games in doubt until her appeal is heard. McNeal, who had been charged and provisionally suspended for "tampering within the results management process" in January, was sanctioned by a Disciplinary Tribunal as it was her second violation of World Athletics' anti-doping rules.

