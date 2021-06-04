Left Menu

Cycling-Giro d'Italia champion Bernal tests positive for COVID-19

Egan still plans to return to Colombia once his isolation period is over to mark his Giro d'Italia victory in his homeland." Bernal was not scheduled to take part in the Tour de France, which starts on June 26.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-06-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 22:52 IST
Giro d'Italia champion and 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal has tested positive for COVID-19, his Ineos-Grenadiers team said on Friday. "Egan Bernal has tested positive for COVID-19 following a routine test on Thursday ahead of his planned return to Colombia this weekend," the British outfit said in a statement.

"He will now self-isolate at his European base according to the necessary guidelines. He has displayed mild symptoms but is in good health. Egan still plans to return to Colombia once his isolation period is over to mark his Giro d'Italia victory in his homeland." Bernal was not scheduled to take part in the Tour de France, which starts on June 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

