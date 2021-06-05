Left Menu

Soccer-Debutant Laporte feels privileged to make Spain bow

Spain's French-born defender Aymeric Laporte said it was a "privilege" to be playing international football after making his debut in Friday's 0-0 draw with Portugal.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-06-2021 01:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 01:39 IST
Soccer-Debutant Laporte feels privileged to make Spain bow
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's French-born defender Aymeric Laporte said it was a "privilege" to be playing international football after making his debut in Friday's 0-0 draw with Portugal. The former Athletic Bilbao man was granted Spanish nationality last month and was eligible to play for his adopted nation having not made his senior debut for the France national team, despite making 24 appearance for various age group squads.

"It's a privilege to be here with Spain," he told television channel La 1. "We didn't get the result we wanted, but we fought well and worked hard.

"Everyone knows Portugal are great team with some top players. It's a training game that serves us well for the future. "It's up to the boss whether I'll play or not and who with, but I felt comfortable (alongside Pau Torres). Apart from in a couple of plays where we made silly mistakes they didn't have much. In general we were comfortable."

Laporte's nationalisation was a bone of contention in both countries, with France coach Didier Deschamps accusing the Manchester City man of lying about a supposed conversation they had. However, the centre back would not be drawn on the situation.

"The whole thing (being naturalised) is a really long story and I'd have to be here for an hour explaining it," he said. "But the important thing is that I'm here, and hopefully this will be the first cap of many."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 Global
4
Indian envoy holds talks over renewable energy, agricultural trade with Kansas Guv

Indian envoy holds talks over renewable energy, agricultural trade with Kans...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021