Soccer-Man City captain Fernandinho named on Premier League released list

Although City have not made an official announcement on the Brazilian midfielder's departure, the 36-year-old is into the final month of his current deal and is yet to agree on an extension. The list of released players also includes Fernandinho's team mates Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, who have already agreed moves to Barcelona.

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has been included on the list of players set to be released at the end of the season, the Premier League said on Friday. Although City have not made an official announcement on the Brazilian midfielder's departure, the 36-year-old is into the final month of his current deal and is yet to agree on an extension.

The list of released players also includes Fernandinho's team mates Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, who have already agreed moves to Barcelona. The Premier League said it is not a definitive list with players still potentially signing contract extensions with their respective clubs before their existing deals expire on June 30.

Fernandinho, who joined City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, has helped lead the club to four Premier League titles and six League Cups, as well as their first Champions League final where they lost 1-0 to Chelsea last weekend.

