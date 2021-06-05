Left Menu

Ruthless Italy sweep past Czechs 4-0 in Euro 2020 warm-up

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile put the hosts ahead in the 23rd minute against the run of play when he latched onto a weak clearance and swept the ball into the net after it took a slight deflection off a Czech defender. Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella doubled the lead for Italy just before the break when he dribbled toward goal and fired a shot home from just outside the penalty area. Insigne turned provider minutes later when he set up Domenico Beradi, who made it 4-0.

Reuters | Bologna | Updated: 05-06-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 02:32 IST
Italy swept aside the Czech Republic 4-0 on Friday with a ruthless attacking display that could make them a dangerous side when Euro 2020 kicks off next week. Lazio forward Ciro Immobile put the hosts ahead in the 23rd minute against the run of play when he latched onto a weak clearance and swept the ball into the net after it took a slight deflection off a Czech defender.

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella doubled the lead for Italy just before the break when he dribbled toward goal and fired a shot home from just outside the penalty area. Napoli midfielder Lorenzo Insigne marked his 30th birthday with a goal in the 66th minute when he took an Immobile pass and sent a sharp right-footed strike past the keeper. Insigne turned provider minutes later when he set up Domenico Beradi, who made it 4-0.

