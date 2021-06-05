Left Menu

China's 2022 Olympics a chance to press Beijing on human rights -Canada

Beijing's hosting of the 2022 Winter Olympics offers concerned nations the chance to press China on its human rights record, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. The Canadian Olympic Committee opposes a boycott, saying it would not force a change to China's human rights record.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 05-06-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 03:31 IST
China's 2022 Olympics a chance to press Beijing on human rights -Canada
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Beijing's hosting of the 2022 Winter Olympics offers concerned nations the chance to press China on its human rights record, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. Trudeau said China would only change its behavior if faced with a united front, adding he would raise the matter at a Group of Seven leaders' summit next week.

"The pressure on China right now from the international community ... is significantly acute, particularly with the Winter Olympics coming up in China next year," Trudeau told the Toronto Star in a video interview. "It would be easy for China ... to shrug off what any one country, including just the United States alone, says. But when the global community comes together, that starts to shape their own calculations."

Canada, locked in a major diplomatic and trade dispute with China for more than two years, is one of the world's leading winter sports nations. Trudeau did not raise the question of athletes staying away from the Games. The Canadian Olympic Committee opposes a boycott, saying it would not force a change to China's human rights record. {nL1N2KA1EF}

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month called for a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Games next year, citing the State Department's conclusion that a genocide of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities is taking place in China. Canada's parliament passed a nonbinding motion in February saying China's treatment of the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region constitutes genocide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 Global
4
EU to ban Belarus overflights from midnight, diplomats say

EU to ban Belarus overflights from midnight, diplomats say

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021