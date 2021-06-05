Soccer-Carlos Tevez leaves Boca Juniors, citing burnout

Carlos Tevez announced he was leaving Boca Juniors on Friday, saying he had "nothing more to give" his boyhood club, but stopping short of declaring he would not play soccer again. "This is one of the saddest days of my life, but this decision is for the best... because I have nothing more give," the Argentine player said. "In Boca, mentally you have to be 120% and I'm not and I'm not going to be."

Tevez, whose father died three months ago, said he wanted to spend more time with his family. Known as 'El Apache', Tevez began his career at Boca in Buenos Aires. He went on to win titles with Corinthians, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus before returning from a year in China for another spell at his hometown club, where he is idolised by fans.

The 37-year old said he would not play for another Argentinian club but was open to a possible transfer overseas.

