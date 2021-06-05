Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Red Sox end Astros’ winning streak

Christian Arroyo smacked a three-run homer and Martin Perez tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings as the Boston Red Sox notched a 5-1 victory over the host Houston Astros on Thursday to salvage the finale of a four-game series. Xander Bogaerts broke out of an 0-for-24 slump with a two-run double in the seventh inning as the Red Sox halted the Astros' four-game winning streak. Bogaerts added an infield single in the ninth.

Japan 'cornered' into holding Games, says local Olympian

One of Japan's sporting heroes and a member of the local Olympic committee said on Friday her nation had been "cornered" into pressing ahead with the 2020 Games despite public opposition during the coronavirus pandemic. The comments by Japanese Olympics Committee board member Kaori Yamaguchi, a judo medallist, added to rancour around Japan where the Games were postponed last year but are now due to start on July 23 despite a fourth wave of infections.

Tennis-French Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Friday (all times GMT). Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was handed his first real test at this year's French Open before he subdued big-serving American John Isner 5-7 6-3 7-6(3) 6-1 to move into the fourth round.

Tennis-Gauff gears up for biggest clay test against Brady

American teen sensation Coco Gauff will aim to reach the last-16 of the French Open for the first time in her fledgling career on Saturday when she takes on compatriot Jennifer Brady. Gauff, 17, has excelled on the European claycourt swing over the last month, with a semi-final run at the Italian Open followed by only her second WTA title at Emilia-Romagna Open.

Golf-'On absolute fire': New Jersey governor praises surging Ganne

New Jersey high school student Megha Ganne's unexpected rise to the top of the leaderboard at the U.S. Women's Open earned her a shout-out from the state's governor on Friday. The 17-year-old amateur and overnight co-leader followed up her opening round 67 with an even par 71 to remain four-under at the Olympic Club heading into the weekend of the major tournament.

MLB to offer free tickets for on-site vaccinations in June

Major League Baseball will work with all 30 teams to offer incentives to unvaccinated fans through a program called "MLB Vaccinate At The Plate." Each team will host at least one event in June where fans will receive a free ticket to a game if they get a COVID-19 vaccination shot.

Tennis-Serena powers past Collins to reach last 16 in Paris

Serena Williams powered confidently into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-4 6-4 defeat of fellow American Danielle Collins on Friday as the draw opened up enticingly. The 39-year-old seventh seed produced a calm and composed display against a dangerous opponent and is now the highest-ranked player left in the bottom half.

Tennis-Steely Tsitsipas keeps cool to beat Isner in four sets

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was handed his first real test at this year's French Open before he subdued big-serving American John Isner 5-7 6-3 7-6(3) 6-1 to move into the fourth round on Friday. The 22-year-old, who won two titles on clay in the run-up to Roland Garros, had to endure a torrid serving barrage in the opening set but eventually found his stride to set up a fourth round clash with Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta.

NBA-James bemoans Lakers' injury crisis after first round playoff exit

The Los Angeles Lakers failed in their NBA title defence due to a series of injuries that derailed their campaign, LeBron James said after the Phoenix Suns knocked them out of the Western Conference playoffs in the first round. The Lakers went into the playoffs as the seventh seed but were expected to make a deep run with James and fellow All-Star Anthony Davis back from ankle and groin injuries respectively, but Davis lasted less than six minutes on Thursday.

Doping-Olympic champion McNeal banned for five years, CAS to hear appeal before Tokyo Games

American Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna McNeal has been banned for five years for an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV), the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday, with her participation in the Tokyo Games in doubt until her appeal is heard. McNeal, who had been charged and provisionally suspended for "tampering within the results management process" in January, was sanctioned by a Disciplinary Tribunal as it was her second violation of World Athletics' anti-doping rules.

