Left Menu

Soccer-Colon win first national title with 3-0 win over Racing

Colon beat Racing 3-0 in the final of Argentina’s Copa de la Liga on Friday to win their first national championship 116 years after they were founded.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 05-06-2021 06:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 06:34 IST
Soccer-Colon win first national title with 3-0 win over Racing
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Colon beat Racing 3-0 in the final of Argentina’s Copa de la Liga on Friday to win their first national championship 116 years after they were founded. The team from Santa Fe finished runners-up in the first division in 1997 and were finalists in the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s equivalent of the Europa League, in 2019, but Friday marked their first major triumph.

The Copa de la Liga was the tournament designed to replace the traditional league competition that was halted in Argentina for more than six months last year due to the pandemic. “I’m immensely happy, there are no words to describe what this club is going through,” veteran forward Luis Miguel Rodriguez said. “I hope the people of Colon enjoy it, because they’ve waited 116 years for this moment.”

Colon scored all three goals in the second half, with Rodrigo Aliendro opening the scoring after 58 minutes and Cristian Bernardi making it 2-0 with a neat chip over the keeper 14 minutes later. Alexis Castro completed the scoring with five minutes left on the clock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021