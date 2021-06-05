Left Menu

Senior Athletics Championships to be held from June 25-29 in Patiala

The Athletics Federation of India on Friday finalised Patiala as the venue for the 60th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships to be held from June 25-29.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 08:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 08:15 IST
Senior Athletics Championships to be held from June 25-29 in Patiala
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Athletics Federation of India on Friday finalised Patiala as the venue for the 60th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships to be held from June 25-29. The competition will serve as the last qualification opportunity for the athletes for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

During a meeting held on Friday to finalising the venue of the competition in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was also decided to organize the competition at two different venues. "We are planning this competition very carefully due to the pandemic situation. To avoid large gatherings at one place, we have decided to host the competition at two different locations in Patiala," said Adille J Sumariwalla, AFI President.

"Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports will be the venue for 24 events while other 19 events will be held at Punjabi University grounds. All the mandatory Standard Operating Procedures will be strictly followed and we are not going to provide accommodation to the teams," he added. The federation is also inviting athletes from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia and Kazakhstan for the competition.

Athletes who meet AFI qualification standards for this competition will only be allowed to participate. The entries should be submitted online on AFI Website by the Affiliated States/UT from June 10-18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021