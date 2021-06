Senior Athletics Championships to be held from June 25-29 in Patiala

The Athletics Federation of India on Friday finalised Patiala as the venue for the 60th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships to be held from June 25-29. The competition will serve as the last qualification opportunity for the athletes for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

During a meeting held on Friday to finalising the venue of the competition in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was also decided to organize the competition at two different venues. "We are planning this competition very carefully due to the pandemic situation. To avoid large gatherings at one place, we have decided to host the competition at two different locations in Patiala," said Adille J Sumariwalla, AFI President.

"Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports will be the venue for 24 events while other 19 events will be held at Punjabi University grounds. All the mandatory Standard Operating Procedures will be strictly followed and we are not going to provide accommodation to the teams," he added. The federation is also inviting athletes from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia and Kazakhstan for the competition.

Athletes who meet AFI qualification standards for this competition will only be allowed to participate. The entries should be submitted online on AFI Website by the Affiliated States/UT from June 10-18. (ANI)

