Left Menu

Thiago Silva, Olivier Giroud extend contract with Chelsea until 2022

Defender Thiago Silva and Olivier Giroud extended their contract with Chelsea for a year, the Premier League club said on Friday.

ANI | London | Updated: 05-06-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 09:33 IST
Thiago Silva, Olivier Giroud extend contract with Chelsea until 2022
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Defender Thiago Silva and Olivier Giroud extended their contract with Chelsea for a year, the Premier League club said on Friday. While injury cut short the Brazilian's time on the pitch in Porto in the Champions League final, he was still able to celebrate his maiden triumph in the competition at the age of 36. Moreover, Silva featured 34 times in all competitions for Chelsea and scored twice.

"When we brought Thiago Silva in last summer, we knew we were adding a world-class player to the squad. Thiago has duly shown everyone at Chelsea his immense quality throughout this season, and he has had a huge influence on and off the pitch for us," the Club's website quoted Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia as saying. On the other hand, Giroud has helped the Blues secure three major honours, as well as claiming World Cup glory with France in 2018.

He has 32 goals to his name for the club, including half-a-dozen this season in the Champions League, making him the top scorer for the European champions in that competition. "Olivier has been such a crucial part of so many big moments for this club, from his contribution to our FA Cup victory in 2018 to scoring 11 goals on the way to winning the Europa League in 2019," said Granovskaia.

"He has continued to score significant goals, and we will never forget his effort against Atletico Madrid on the way to winning the Champions League this season," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021