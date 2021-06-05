Left Menu

Soccer-Bale to discuss Real Madrid future with Ancelotti after Euro 2020

Bale won the first of his four Champions League titles under Italian Ancelotti in 2014 and described the manager as a "great guy." "We had a great time together at Real, I'm sure he's going to be amazing in charge there," Bale added.

Wales forward Gareth Bale has said he expects to discuss his future at Spanish giants Real Madrid with the team's new manager Carlo Ancelotti after the European Championship starts this month. Bale is supposed to return to Madrid following a season-long loan spell at English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur but with one year left on his contract at the La Liga team, media speculation about his future has increased in recent weeks.

Ancelotti, who left Everton this week and returned to Madrid for a second spell as coach, was in charge when they signed Bale in 2013 and enjoys a good relationship with the 31-year-old. "I know Carlo's returned and I get on with him really well, and I'm not denying that, but I'm just concentrating on now," Bale told Sky Sports.

"I'm sure I'll have a conversation with him at some point and I'll go from there when that happens. As soon as the Euros finishes then I'll go from there." Bale won the first of his four Champions League titles under Italian Ancelotti in 2014 and described the manager as a "great guy."

"We had a great time together at Real, I'm sure he's going to be amazing in charge there," Bale added. "I spoke to him when we played Everton at the start of the season, we hugged and had a little chat which was nice. "But I'm still in the same boat and haven't thought about it too much. I'm concentrated on our preparation and what's going to happen in the Euros. I'll sort the rest of it after."

Wales, who take on Albania in a friendly later on Saturday, begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Switzerland on June 12.

