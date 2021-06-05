Soccer-Tottenham call off talks with Conte over manager role-reports

Tottenham Hotspur have called off talks with Antonio Conte to become their new manager to replace the sacked Jose Mourinho, British media reported. Conte last month terminated his contract at Inter Milan one year early, and just days after leading them to their first Italian Serie A title in 11 years, emerging as a candidate to take charge of Tottenham, who dismissed Mourinho in April.

The BBC, Sky Sports and The Guardian reported negotiations between Conte and Tottenham ground to a halt over the Italian manager's demands to reshape the squad and whether he would commit to developing young players for the future. Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked by Tottenham in November 2019, has also been linked by the media with a switch back to the London club.

Julian Nagelsmann was also on Tottenham's radar before Bayern Munich signed the RB Leipzig coach to take over from Hansi Flick from next season. Tottenham finished seventh in the Premier League under interim manager Ryan Mason.

