Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham call off talks with Conte over manager role-reports

Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked by Tottenham in November 2019, has also been linked by the media with a switch back to the London club. Julian Nagelsmann was also on Tottenham's radar before Bayern Munich signed the RB Leipzig coach to take over from Hansi Flick from next season. Tottenham finished seventh in the Premier League under interim manager Ryan Mason.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 10:08 IST
Soccer-Tottenham call off talks with Conte over manager role-reports

Tottenham Hotspur have called off talks with Antonio Conte to become their new manager to replace the sacked Jose Mourinho, British media reported. Conte last month terminated his contract at Inter Milan one year early, and just days after leading them to their first Italian Serie A title in 11 years, emerging as a candidate to take charge of Tottenham, who dismissed Mourinho in April.

The BBC, Sky Sports and The Guardian reported negotiations between Conte and Tottenham ground to a halt over the Italian manager's demands to reshape the squad and whether he would commit to developing young players for the future. Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked by Tottenham in November 2019, has also been linked by the media with a switch back to the London club.

Julian Nagelsmann was also on Tottenham's radar before Bayern Munich signed the RB Leipzig coach to take over from Hansi Flick from next season. Tottenham finished seventh in the Premier League under interim manager Ryan Mason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021