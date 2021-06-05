Left Menu

Reece Topley likely to miss England's limited-overs schedule with side-strain

England fast bowler Reece Topley is likely to miss the limited-overs schedule against Sri Lanka and Pakistan after being ruled out for four to six weeks with a side strain.

Updated: 05-06-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 11:04 IST
Reece Topley (Photo: Surrey Cricket Club). Image Credit: ANI
England fast bowler Reece Topley is likely to miss the limited-overs schedule against Sri Lanka and Pakistan after being ruled out for four to six weeks with a side strain. Topley, who has enjoyed a successful season in the LV= Insurance County Championship so far, suffered the injury to his right-hand side whilst representing the Second XI against Essex at the LSE Ground in New Malden on Wednesday.

"Recce Topley has been ruled out for 4-6 weeks with a side strain and will likely miss the entirety of this years Vitality Blast campaign," tweeted Surrey Cricket club. England is set to play twelve limited-overs matches this summer -- three T20Is and three ODIs -- against Sri Lanka between June 23 and July 4. They then play six more against Pakistan from July 10 to July 20.

Given the seriousness of the injury, Surrey has already ruled the left-arm seamer out of the Vitality Blast campaign and the two County Championship matches. "Given the likelihood that he will be unable to return to high intensity training until the middle of July, the injury is likely to rule the fast bowler out of Surrey's upcoming campaign in the Vitality Blast as well as the two County Championship games against Hampshire and Somerset," Surrey Cricket Club confirmed in a press release.

Recce Topley has taken 15 wickets in four matches this season at an average of 24.93 in the LV= Insurance County Championship. This was the second big blow to Surrey following the hamstring injury to Sean Abbott that will see him returning to Australia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

