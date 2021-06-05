Left Menu

AHF to organise another set of online workshops for HI coaches, umpires, technical officials

After the successful completion of the AHF Online Education Workshops exclusively for the Hockey India coaches, umpires, and technical officials in each of the last eleven months, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will conduct another set of online education workshops during the period of June.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 12:03 IST
AHF to organise another set of online workshops for HI coaches, umpires, technical officials
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the successful completion of the AHF Online Education Workshops exclusively for the Hockey India coaches, umpires, and technical officials in each of the last eleven months, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will conduct another set of online education workshops during the period of June. A group of 12-30 coaches and umpires will be attending three AHF -- HI exclusive online education workshops this month.

Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of decision making for umpires and goal-scoring dynamics for the coaches, these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost, consisting of three to four hours' sessions each. Speaking on the participation of the coaches and umpires in the AHF Online Education Workshops Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India said, "Our coaches, umpires and technical officials have learned a lot through the AHF Online Education Workshops, and we cannot thank the Asian Hockey Federation enough for their valuable contribution."

"It's been an absolute pleasure working with the AHF in the last eleven months and we look forward to continuing to work with the AHF," he added. Meanwhile, Dato Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive, Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), and Chairman FIH Development and Education Committee also commented on the occasion.

"It has been brilliant to organise the AHF Online Education Workshops exclusively for Hockey India coaches, umpires and technical officials. The candidates have grasped various techniques very well and have grown at a rapid pace. We cannot wait to organise another set of Online Education Workshops this month," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021