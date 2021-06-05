Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-'Brooksy' vs. Bryson: Golf's juiciest feud spills over at Memorial

The feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka went to the next level on Friday, when fans were reportedly removed from the Memorial Tournament for heckling the reigning U.S. Open champion with his rival's nickname "Brooksy." The bad blood between the two players has largely played out over social media but quickly moved into the real world at Dublin, Ohio's Muirfield Village.

Gymnastics-Biles takes lead at U.S. Championships with eye on seventh title

Four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles stayed on course for a seventh national title with a superb performance at the U.S. Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday to lead the field with 59.550 points. The 24-year-old, who landed the Yurchenko double pike vault at the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis last month, kept the move under wraps but did enough to lead Sunisa Lee by 2.2 points overall ahead of Sunday's conclusion.

Tennis-French Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Friday (all times GMT). Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was handed his first real test at this year's French Open before he subdued big-serving American John Isner 5-7 6-3 7-6(3) 6-1 to move into the fourth round.

Tennis-Gauff gears up for biggest clay test against Brady

American teen sensation Coco Gauff will aim to reach the last-16 of the French Open for the first time in her fledgling career on Saturday when she takes on compatriot Jennifer Brady. Gauff, 17, has excelled on the European claycourt swing over the last month, with a semi-final run at the Italian Open followed by only her second WTA title at Emilia-Romagna Open.

MLB to offer free tickets for on-site vaccinations in June

Major League Baseball will work with all 30 teams to offer incentives to unvaccinated fans through a program called "MLB Vaccinate At The Plate." Each team will host at least one event in June where fans will receive a free ticket to a game if they get a COVID-19 vaccination shot.

Tennis-Serena powers past Collins to reach last 16 in Paris

Serena Williams powered confidently into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-4 6-4 defeat of fellow American Danielle Collins on Friday as the draw opened up enticingly. The 39-year-old seventh seed produced a calm and composed display against a dangerous opponent and is now the highest-ranked player left in the bottom half.

Tennis-Wawrinka out of Wimbledon due to foot injury

Three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka has pulled out of Wimbledon due to a foot injury that also ruled him out of the ongoing French Open, the governing body of men's tennis (ATP) has said. Former world number three Wawrinka underwent an operation on his left foot earlier this year. The 36-year-old Swiss has not played on the ATP Tour since his opening round defeat by Lloyd Harris at the Qatar Open in March.

Tennis-Steely Tsitsipas keeps cool to beat Isner in four sets

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was handed his first real test at this year's French Open before he subdued big-serving American John Isner 5-7 6-3 7-6(3) 6-1 to move into the fourth round on Friday. The 22-year-old, who won two titles on clay in the run-up to Roland Garros, had to endure a torrid serving barrage in the opening set but eventually found his stride to set up a fourth round clash with Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta.

Soccer-Brazil captain says to delay formal comment on Copa America controversy

The captain of Brazil’s soccer team said the players will wait until next week to comment on reports they are opposed to Brazil hosting the Copa America, with Casemiro saying any decision would be made jointly by the players and coach. Brazil was unexpectedly chosen to host the Copa America after Argentina withdrew because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. Multiple news reports in Brazil have said the players are upset at not being consulted about the decision as well as the possible public health consequences.

NBA-James bemoans Lakers' injury crisis after first round playoff exit

The Los Angeles Lakers failed in their NBA title defence due to a series of injuries that derailed their campaign, LeBron James said after the Phoenix Suns knocked them out of the Western Conference playoffs in the first round. The Lakers went into the playoffs as the seventh seed but were expected to make a deep run with James and fellow All-Star Anthony Davis back from ankle and groin injuries respectively, but Davis lasted less than six minutes on Thursday.

