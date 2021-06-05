Left Menu

COVID positive Milkha Singh is "stable and better": Chandigarh hospital

His elder sister, Mona Milkha Singh, who is a physician in the United States, had also reached here.Milkha is suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics.His timing at the Italian capital was a national record for 38 years till Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998.He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-06-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 15:45 IST
COVID positive Milkha Singh is "stable and better": Chandigarh hospital
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who is battling COVID-19 in the ICU of PGIMER here, is stable and his condition is ''better than yesterday'', the hospital said on Saturday.

The 91-year-old, who is being closely monitored by a team of three doctors, is still on oxygen support.

''Flying Sikh Shri Milkha Singh ji, being unwell due to COVID-19, has been admitted in the ICU of NHE Block of PGIMER since June 3. ''On the basis of all the medical parameters today, that is June 5, his condition has been observed better than yesterday,'' Prof Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson of PGIMER, said in a statement.

The top hospital had on Friday said that Milkha was ''better and more stable''.

Milkha's family also issued a statement through a spokesperson that the iconic athlete ''is stable and doing well, but still on oxygen.'' ''Please ignore the rumors floating around. It's false news,'' the spokesperson said, referring to some false social media posts which have been doing the rounds since Saturday morning.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also quashed the rumors and wished Milkha a speedy recovery.

''Please don't run false news and create rumors about the legendary athlete and pride of India Milkha Singh Ji. He is stable and let's pray for his fast recovery,'' he tweeted.

Milkha was brought to the hospital on Thursday with dipping levels of oxygen.

On Friday, Milkha had received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquiring about his health.

Modi spoke to Milkha and expressed hope that the iconic sportsman will be back soon to ''bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics.'' Milkha was discharged from Fortis hospital in Mohali, where he received treatment for COVID Pneumonia, on Sunday last at the request of his family.

He, however, continued to be on oxygen support at home.

Milkha's 82-year-old wife Nirmal, who had also contracted COVID-19 days after her husband got the infection, continues to be in the ICU of the Fortis hospital.

''Mrs. Nirmal Milkha Ji continues to battle it out valiantly,'' the statement from the family spokesperson said.

Milkha's son and ace golfer Jeev had reached Chandigarh from Dubai on May 22. His elder sister, Mona Milkha Singh, who is a physician in the United States, had also reached here.

Milkha is suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics.

His timing at the Italian capital was a national record for 38 years till Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998.

He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021