Left Menu

Milkha Singh is stable, don't create rumours about him: Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Saturday said track legend Milkha Singh is stable and people should refrain from spreading rumours about such a legendary athlete.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 15:56 IST
Milkha Singh is stable, don't create rumours about him: Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Saturday said track legend Milkha Singh is stable and people should refrain from spreading rumours about such a legendary athlete. "Please don't run false news and create rumors about the legendary athlete and pride of India Milkha Singh Ji. He is stable and let's pray for his fast recovery," tweeted Rijiju.

On Saturday, an official update came in that Milkha Singh is doing better as he battles COVID-19 in the ICU of the NHE block of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital. "On the basis of all the medical parameters today i.e 5th June 2021, his condition has been observed better than yesterday," confirmed Prof. Ashok Kumar, Spokesperson, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The former Indian sprinter had tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU on Thursday. He is currently being monitored by a team of three doctors at PGIMER. Earlier on Friday PM Narendra Modi spoke to Milkha Singh and expressed hope that the iconic former athlete will be back soon to "bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics."

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He still is the only Indian athlete to win gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in recognition of his sporting achievements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021