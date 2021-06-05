Left Menu

Soccer-Man City's Dias wins PL Player of the Season award

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias was named the Premier League Player of the Season on Saturday following a vote, becoming only the second Portuguese player to receive the honour. Dias' compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo won the Premier League Player of the Season award for United in 2006-07 and 2007-08.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 16:05 IST
Soccer-Man City's Dias wins PL Player of the Season award

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias was named the Premier League Player of the Season on Saturday following a vote, becoming only the second Portuguese player to receive the honour. The 24-year-old centre back was also named England's Footballer of the Year in the annual vote of the Football Writers' Association last month following a superb debut campaign after his move from Benfica last year.

Dias, who played a key role in delivering City's third Premier League title in four years as well as the League Cup, also helped them reach the Champions League final. He is the fourth defender to be voted Player of the Season by the public, the captains of the 20 Premier League clubs and a panel of experts after Manchester United's Nemanja Vidic, former City captain Vincent Kompany and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

Other nominees for the award included Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Mason Mount, Mohamed Salah and Tomas Soucek. Dias' compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo won the Premier League Player of the Season award for United in 2006-07 and 2007-08.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021