Left Menu

Everyone united against hosting Copa America in Brazil, says skipper Casemiro

Brazil captain Casemiro has said that everyone on his side is united against hosting Copa America in the country.

ANI | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 05-06-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 16:19 IST
Everyone united against hosting Copa America in Brazil, says skipper Casemiro
Brazil captain Casemiro (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil captain Casemiro has said that everyone on his side is united against hosting Copa America in the country. He has said that every player and even the manager Tite is united against hosting the competition in the country amid high Covid-19 case totals.

"Everyone knows our position in the Copa America in Brazil. It could not be clearer. We want to express our opinion more after the game against Paraguay on June 8," Goal.com quoted Casemiro as saying. "It's not just me, not just the players who play in Europe. It's everyone, including Tite. Altogether," he added.

Brazil skipper has also said that his side would give more information on their stance after the game against Paraguay on June 8. Copa America was moved to Brazil by organisers last week after original co-hosts Argentina and Colombia were pulled from their duties due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Argentina is dealing with its own Covid crisis, while Colombia has been battling political unrest. Copa America is slated to start on June 13. Host Brazil will lock horns with Venezuela to kick start the Copa America tournament on June 13 while Argentina opens its campaign against Chile on the next day.

The finals of the showpiece event will take place at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium on July 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021