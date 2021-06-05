UK Tour: Indian team finds 'perfect setup for training' at the Ageas Bowl

Ahead of the inaugural World Test Championship(WTC) Final, the Indian cricket team has found a perfect setup for training at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. "Perfect setup for training #TeamIndia," BCCI tweeted while sharing an aesthetic picture of sunny Ageas Bowl which will host the marquee event.

Earlier, both the Indian men's and women's team landed in London on Thursday and then headed to Southampton to start their quarantine. India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of WTC, beginning June 18, while the women's cricket team will begin the England tour with a one-off Test from June 16.

The World Test Championship final has now been granted an exemption by the UK government as outlined in The Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, and Operator Liability) (England) Regulations 2021, released on May 17. "As per the bio-safety protocols established for the event, in line with UK government and Public Health England requirements, the Indian Men's team will arrive in the UK on 3 June 2021 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR Test," ICC had said in an official release.

Indian cricket team players are currently in isolation. Regular tests are being conducted during the isolation period. Players' activity will be allowed in a gradually increasing manner after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, whilst always remaining within the bio-secure venue. (ANI)

