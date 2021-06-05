Left Menu

IFA teams up with local clubs to lead vaccination drive in Kolkata

Its a joint effort by IFA, Kalighat MS and Southern Samity, and a special thanks to the full team who have been working hard to make this happen, said IFA general secretary Joydeep Mukherjee.Its a pleasure and honour for us that we have been able to keep this commitment and start the vaccination process of players, referees, officials, and the IFA staff free of cost.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 17:14 IST
IFA teams up with local clubs to lead vaccination drive in Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Football Association (IFA), the sport's governing body in West Bengal, has teamed up with local Kolkata clubs Southern Samity FC and Kalighat Milan Sangha FC to begin its vaccination drive in the city.

The vaccination camp, which got underway at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium earlier this week, aims to inoculate players, coaches, referees and officials involved with the game.

''It's a good feeling because ultimately we have been able to keep our commitment. It's a joint effort by IFA, Kalighat MS and Southern Samity, and a special thanks to the full team who have been working hard to make this happen,'' said IFA general secretary Joydeep Mukherjee.

''It's a pleasure and honour for us that we have been able to keep this commitment and start the vaccination process of players, referees, officials, and the IFA staff free of cost. ''We hope others also start this vaccination process so that we can get all our players vaccinated,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021