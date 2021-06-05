Left Menu

Tennis-Fifth seed Svitolina bundled out by Czech Krejcikova

She hit 38 winners to Svitolina's 20 and set up a fourth-round clash against former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, who ousted Czech 18th seed Karolina Muchova with a 6-3 7-5 victory.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 17:30 IST
Tennis-Fifth seed Svitolina bundled out by Czech Krejcikova
  • Country:
  • France

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina crashed out of the French Open with a third-round 6-3 6-2 loss to 33rd-ranked Czech Barbora Krejcikova on Saturday, as the big names in the women's draw continued to fall at the claycourt Grand Slam. Roland Garros is already without its top three women's seeds, and Ukrainian Svitolina joined them after failing to find a way to rein in the 25-year-old Krejcikova's power-packed, attacking game in their first meeting.

Continuing her form from a title-winning run in Strasbourg ahead of the French Open, Krejcikova broke Svitolina's serve three times in each set to cruise to victory on the Philippe Chatrier court. She hit 38 winners to Svitolina's 20 and set up a fourth-round clash against former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, who ousted Czech 18th seed Karolina Muchova with a 6-3 7-5 victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021