Left Menu

WTC title would be 'big' for Virat Kohli, feels Parthiv Patel

Former Team India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel believes winning the World Test Championship(WTC) title would be 'big' for Virat Kohli, who has been eluded of ICC trophy till now.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 18:44 IST
WTC title would be 'big' for Virat Kohli, feels Parthiv Patel
Virat Kohli from his hotel room in Southampton. (Screengrab/Virat Kohli's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Team India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel believes winning the World Test Championship(WTC) title would be 'big' for Virat Kohli, who has been eluded of ICC trophy till now. Speaking on Star Sports show Game Plan, Parthiv Patel gave his views on on what the World Test Championship title would mean for Virat Kohli.

"This is the ultimate format of cricket and everyone wants to become a Test player and now there's a World Cup of Test Championship. Now there is a chance for Virat Kohli - who has been eluded from the ICC trophy. He has led India in a couple of ICC tournaments, but this is big, winning the Test championship would be a big feather in his cap." India will play New Zealand from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton to decide the first champion side of the longest format. The playing conditions confirm that a draw or a tie will see both teams crowned as joint winners as well as the allocation of a Reserve Day to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the Final - scheduled to be played from June 18 to 22. June 23 has been set aside as the Reserve Day.

The match will be played using Grade 1 Dukes cricket balls. Earlier this week while answering an ANI query during a virtual press conference, Kohli has said that WTC holds a lot of value.

"I agree. I think this(WTC) holds a lot of value, especially this being the first of its kind. It is the toughest format as Ravi Bhai mentioned. We take a lot of pride in playing Test cricket and the way we have progressed as a side is an example of what Test cricket means to us. So for all of us as a unit, this is like an accumulation of all the hard work of the last five-six years where we started to come up the ranks as a side and we are just happy to take the opportunity to play the finals," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021