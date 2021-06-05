Left Menu

Motor racing-Ferrari's Leclerc on pole for the second race in a row

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday in a qualifying session littered with crashes and red flags.

The three phase session was stopped four times due to accidents, with Leclerc taking a second pole in a row after Monaco - where he took the top slot after crashing.

Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified alongside the Monegasque on the front row, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen starting third.

