Left Menu

Motorcycling-Quartararo fastest in Catalunya for fifth straight MotoGP pole

Quartararo became the first rider in seven years to achieve the feat, and the Frenchman is joined on the front row by Ducati's Jack Miller and Pramac Racing's Johann Zarco. Quartararo looked to go faster on a second run with a different tyre strategy and was left frustrated when yellow flags were waved at the end of the session following a tumble by Miller and Pol Espargaro's crash.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 05-06-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 19:14 IST
Motorcycling-Quartararo fastest in Catalunya for fifth straight MotoGP pole
  • Country:
  • Spain

Yamaha's world championship leader Fabio Quartararo claimed his fifth straight pole position of the MotoGP season after going fastest in qualifying at the Catalunya Grand Prix on Saturday. Quartararo became the first rider in seven years to achieve the feat, and the Frenchman is joined on the front row by Ducati's Jack Miller and Pramac Racing's Johann Zarco.

Quartararo looked to go faster on a second run with a different tyre strategy and was left frustrated when yellow flags were waved at the end of the session following a tumble by Miller and Pol Espargaro's crash. "The pace was great on medium and hard (tyres), I had a great first run but I thought the lap was not perfect," Quartararo said.

"On the second run I prepared really well with the rear tyre but I (encountered) yellow flags. But the most important is we are on the front row in P1." Red Bull KTM's Miguel Oliveira will start fourth on the grid alongside Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli, while Quartararo's team mate Maverick Vinales starts in sixth.

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, who is third in the championship standings, had his lap struck off when he exceeded track limits and he will start ninth on the grid. Suzuki's defending champion Joan Mir could not finish his final run either due to the yellow flags and he starts 10th, ahead of Valentino Rossi who fell early in Q2.

Mir's team mate Alex Rins is not racing after sustaining a wrist fracture that required surgery on Friday. He is expected to return for the German Grand Prix in two weeks. Earlier, six-times world champion Marc Marquez failed to qualify for Q2, finishing third fastest in the session to earn 13th place on the grid.

Marquez looked to benefit from a tow by riding in Miller's slipstream in Q1. Although Miller set the fastest time, it was Marquez's Repsol Honda team mate Espargaro who went second fastest to qualify for Q2.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021