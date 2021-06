Former sports journalist Banerjee dead

Former city-based sports journalist Chandan Banerjee, 64, on Saturday died of heart attack, family sources said.

He was the son of former president of Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club Bipul Banerjee. He primarily covered table tennis during late 80's and early 90's for various Kolkata based publications.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)