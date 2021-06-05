Left Menu

Sri Lanka players refuse to sign contracts, England tour in jeopardy

Sri Lanka players have refused to sign their tour contracts and as a result, the side's upcoming series against England is now under severe threat.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 05-06-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 19:21 IST
Sri Lanka players have refused to sign their tour contracts and as a result, the side's upcoming series against England is now under severe threat. The players have already been showing resistance towards the contracts scheme, which they believe lacks transparency and does not adequately compensate senior players, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Thirty-eight Sri Lanka cricketers have signed a statement refusing to sign the tour contracts and it is an increase from 24 players who had previously made their resistance to the new scheme. "Because of the problems with the transparency of the ratings system devised by SLC, the players will not sign the tour contract," the release signed by 38 top players said.

"The tour contract also refers to matters of the annual main contract for 2021, which is yet unsigned. In the event, the annual contract is not settled and a dispute is pending, the validity of the tour contract referring to an unsigned contract is also an issue," ESPNcricinfo quoted the players' lawyer as saying. There is now a serious confrontation expected between and players and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). Sri Lanka men's team is expected to leave for England on Wednesday, June 9.

Players who have refused to sign the tour contract are: Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Embuldeniya, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Isuru Udana, Oshada Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ashen Bandara, Akila Dananjaya, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Ishan Jayaratne, Charith Asalanka, Dananjaya Lakshan, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamil Mishara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Roshen Silva, Minod Bhanuka. Sri Lanka and England are scheduled to square off in three T20Is and three ODIs, beginning June 23. (ANI)

