Left Menu

French Open: World number one Djokovic marches into fourth round

World number one Novak Djokovic on Saturday progressed to the fourth round of the ongoing French Open.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 05-06-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 19:28 IST
French Open: World number one Djokovic marches into fourth round
World number one Novak Djokovic (Photo/ Roland Garros Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

World number one Novak Djokovic on Saturday progressed to the fourth round of the ongoing French Open. Djokovic outclassed Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 at Court Philippe-Chatrier to progress further in the tournament.

Serbia's Djokovic brought his A-game to the court in the first set, and registered a dominant performance, dropping just one game and winning the first set quite comprehensively 6-1. The 34-year-old carried on with his momentum in the second set and won it 6-4. In the second set, Berankis showed some spark, but he was no match for the experienced Djokovic.

Djokovic did not waste any time in the third set and he went on to win it comprehensively, progressing to the next round in the ongoing Grand Slam. Earlier, Djokovic had defeated Argentine's Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 at Court Suzanne Lenglen in his second-round match of the ongoing Grand Slam.

Later in the day, both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will be in action in their respective third-round matches of the French Open. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021