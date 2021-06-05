Left Menu

Quartararo claims 5th consecutive pole at Catalonia GP

MotoGP points leader Fabio Quartararo set the fastest lap in qualifying for the Catalonia Grand Prix on Saturday, becoming the first rider in seven years to win five consecutive pole positions.The Frenchman steered his Yamaha bike through a flying lap in 1 minute, 38.853 seconds on the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.

PTI | Montmelo | Updated: 05-06-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 19:43 IST
Quartararo claims 5th consecutive pole at Catalonia GP
''We know that we still have some margin for improvement, but I am a thrilled to be on pole once again,'' Quartararo said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

MotoGP points leader Fabio Quartararo set the fastest lap in qualifying for the Catalonia Grand Prix on Saturday, becoming the first rider in seven years to win five consecutive pole positions.

The Frenchman steered his Yamaha bike through a flying lap in 1 minute, 38.853 seconds on the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit. Jack Miller clocked the second-fastest time despite a crash that he emerged from unscathed. Johann Zarco was third.

The 22-year-old Quartararo leads the competition after six races with 105 points, followed by Zarco with 81.

''We know that we still have some margin for improvement, but I am thrilled to be on pole once again,'' Quartararo said.

Quartararo previously took pole at the Portuguese, Spanish, French and Italian races. The last rider to make it five-of-five in qualifying was a former champion, Marc Márquez, in 2014.

Six-time former MotoGP champion Márquez continued to struggle after returning from a long injury layoff. He failed to make the cut for the final qualifying session of the top 10 riders. He will start Sunday's race from the 13th on the grid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021