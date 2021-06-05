HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Saturday (all times GMT). 1415 ITALIAN TEENS CONTINUE TO IMPRESS

Jannik Sinner racked up 44 winners in a 6-1 7-5 6-3 win over Sweden's Mikael Ymer to join fellow Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti in the last 16. On his Grand Slam debut, Musetti edged out another Italian Marco Cecchinato 3-6 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-3 in just over three hours on Court 7.

1350 DJOKOVIC CRUISES INTO LAST-16 World number one Novak Djokovic eased into the fourth round with a comfortable 6-1 6-4 6-1 victory over Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania. The Serb has dropped just 23 games in his opening three matches this week.

1345 KENIN WINS ALL-AMERICAN CLASH Last year's runner-up Sofia Kenin struck a whopping 48 winners as she came back from a set down to dispatch fellow American Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-1 6-4 in under two hours.

1150 KREJCIKOVA DUMPS SVITOLINA OUT Fifth seed Elina Svitolina suffered a 6-3 6-2 loss to Czech Barbora Krejcikova, who struck 38 winners in an aggressive display to book a place in the last 16 in Paris for a second consecutive year.

1111 SCHWARTZMAN EASES INTO LAST-16 Argentine 10th seed Diego Schwartzman beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4 6-2 6-1 in the third round on the back of a strong service game.

Schwartzman was broken only once in the contest, while he broke the German seven times and smashed 24 winners. 1105 UNSEEDED STEPHENS THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS

American Sloane Stephens dispatched Karolina Muchova 6-3 7-5 in the third round, breaking the 18th seed four times to advance. Muchova hit more winners but was let down a greater number of unforced errors.

0910 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began in cloudy conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius (59°F). Sloane Stephens, the 2018 runner-up, started her match against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on Court Simonne Mathieu.

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina will begin proceedings on Court Philippe Chatrier at 1000 GMT with her third-round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Iga Swiatek are in action on the main show court later in the day. Holder Rafa Nadal meets Britain's Cameron Norrie on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

