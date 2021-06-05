Left Menu

Virendra Nanavati elected as FINA Bureau member

He has been a leader with great vision with excellent administrative skill and strong work ethic. Nanavati is also a vice chairman of FINA Technical Swimming Committee. He is also the senior vice president of Asia Swimming Federation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 20:31 IST
Virendra Nanavati elected as FINA Bureau member
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Virendra Nanavati was on Saturday elected as a member of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Bureau at the world body's General Congress held in Doha in Qatar.

Nanavati, who is currently a vice-president of the Indian Olympic Association and executive director of the Swimming Federation of India (SFI), is the first Indian to be elected as a Bureau member of the FINA. He was elected for the term of 2021-2025.

He is also a former general secretary of SFI.

''Nanavati has been elected to the world body of aquatic sports FINA as member FINA BUREAU (World at Large) on 5th June 2021 at FINA General Congress held at Doha (Qatar),'' the SFI said in a release.

''Nanavati work tirelessly for the furtherance of aquatic sport in India over the last four decades and 25 years at Asian Federation level. He has been a leader with great vision with excellent administrative skill and a strong work ethic.'' Nanavati is also a vice-chairman of the FINA Technical Swimming Committee. He is also the senior vice president of the Asia Swimming Federation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021