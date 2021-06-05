Euro 2020: De Bruyne to join Belgium's squad on June 7
Belgium manager Roberto Martinez on Saturday said that Kevin de Bruyne will join the team's squad on June 7 for the upcoming European Championships.
Belgium manager Roberto Martinez on Saturday said that Kevin de Bruyne will join the team's squad on June 7 for the upcoming European Championships. De Bruyne has undergone minor surgery on the fractured eye socket he suffered during Manchester City's Champions League clash against Chelsea.
"It went very well, very positively. We are looking forward to Monday when he will join our squad. That small intervention was necessary with a view to the long term. He will not need a long recovery," Goal.com quoted Martinez as saying. "The operation only took 20 minutes. The medical staff is satisfied with the result. De Bruyne is now doing well, that's all," he added.
The 29-year-old Manchester City midfielder had suffered facial injuries during the Champions League final against Chelsea last week. Kevin de Bruyne had suffered a nose bone and left orbital fracture during his side's 0-1 defeat against Chelsea in the Champions League final. This was the first time that Chelsea had made it to the finals of the Champions League after winning the title way back in 2012.
Kevin on Sunday had informed that he is feeling "okay" but is still disappointed about the loss Manchester City had to face in the final on Saturday. "Hi guys just got back from the hospital. My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back," Kevin tweeted. (ANI)
