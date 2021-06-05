Left Menu

Tennis-Swiatek overcomes slow start to reach French Open fourth round

The eighth-seeded Polish player was out of sorts as she fell 3-1 behind in the opening set, but eventually found her range to advance smoothly. The 20-year-old Swiatek, who last year became the youngest player to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Monica Seles in 1992, found better angles as the match went on to set up a meeting with Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-06-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Defending champion Iga Swiatek overcame a sluggish start to book her place in the last 16 of the French Open with a 7-6(4) 6-0 victory over Estonian Anna Kontaveit on Saturday. The eighth-seeded Polish player was out of sorts as she fell 3-1 behind in the opening set but eventually found her range to advance smoothly.

The 20-year-old Swiatek, who last year became the youngest player to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Monica Seles in 1992, found better angles as the match went on to set up a meeting with Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk. Kostyuk, 18, has progressed without dropping a set.

Swiatek, who won the WTA 1000 event in Rome, has now won her last nine matches on clay and looks more and more like the favourite for the title after the withdrawal of world number two Naomi Osaka and world number one Ash Barty, who suffered an injury in her second-round match.

